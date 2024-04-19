WAFU Zone B U17 Championship Groups Announced: Ghana to face tough opponents

Ghana will face Cote d'Ivoire and Benin in the Group stage of the WAFU Zone B U17 Championship which will be staged in Accra from Wednesday, May 15 to Tuesday, May 28, 2024.

This was announced after the draw which was held at the WAFU Zone B headquarters on Friday, April 19, 2024.

Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Togo and Niger will make up the other group.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals.

Participating teams will vie for the trophy as well as tickets to the U17 Africa Cup of Nations next year, which hosts will be announced soon by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

During the last edition of this tournament, the final pitted Nigeria against Burkina Faso at the Robert Champroux stadium in Cote d'Ivoire.

The Nigerian team (the Golden Eagles) won the tournament after prevailing with a 2-1 victory.

Below is the full draw: