WAFU Zone B U17 Draw: Road to AFCON U17 begins for West African youth

The WAFU Zone B U17 tournament draw will take place today, Friday, April 19, 2024, in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire as seven West African countries battle each other for a place in the 2025 AFCON U17 tournament.

The two nations that will qualify to the grand final will automatically secure qualification for the AFCON U17 tournament next year.

The WAFU Zone B U17 tournament will start on May 15 and ends on May 28, 2024. All the matches will be played at the Accra Sports Stadium in Ghana's capital.

The seven countries set for the youth tournament are hosts Ghana, Nigeria, Cote d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Niger, Benin and Togo.

The WAFU Zone B U17 tournament draw will be live at 10:00 GMT in Abidjan at the headquarters.

The draw will live here:

https://www.youtube.com/live/F1MQZqdEAV0?si=T2hK_ntH52LcT8Pc