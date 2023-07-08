WAFU Zone B U20 Tournament: Black Satellites held by Niger in group opener

The Black Satellites were held to a 1-1 draw in their opening game at the WAFU Zone B U20 Cup of Nations in Abidjan.

Ghana started the game the better side and even broke the deadlock in the first half through an expertly taken freekick by Mustapha Yakubu.

However, Niger levelled after the break following a period of dominance in the second half.

Right to Dream Academy goalkeeper, Daniel Afful was at the rescue of the Black Satellites several time to help the team earn a point.

Afful was named Man of the Match following his heroic display.

Meanwhile, in the group's other game, Burkina Faso defeated host Ivory Coast.

Ghana will next face Burkina Faso on Monday, July 10.