Wakaso is an important player for us- Deportivo Alaves Sporting Director Sergio Fernández

Deportivo Alaves Sporting Director Sergio Fernández has disclosed that Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso is an important part of the club.

Wakaso has emerged on the radar of several clubs in Europe with Celta Vigo closing in on a move for the AFCON star.

Despite reports of interest from clubs, Sergio Fernández had indicated with or without offers the Ghanaian midfield enforcer remains a core member of the team.

"There is a lot of summer and season and Wakaso is a very important player for us, renewing his contract or without renewing his contract," says the Sporting Director.

Wakaso rejoined his teammates for preseason on Monday after excelling at the Nations Cup with the Black Stars.

The 29-year old won two man of the match awards in Egypt but Ghana could only reach the round of 16.

Mubarak Wakaso previously featured for Las Palmas, Espanyol, Villareal and Granada, all in Spain.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin