Wakaso, Partey feature as Alaves share spoils with Atletico Madrid

Ghana duo Mubarak Wakaso and Thomas Partey were at the opposite ends as Deportivo Alaves held Atletico Madrid to a pulsating 1-1 draw in La Liga on Tuesday night.

Wakaso satrted and played 75 minutes before he was replaced by Oliver Burke.

Meanwhile, Thomas Partey came on in the second half to replace Marcos Llorente as the Rojiblancos took the lead on 70 minutes.

The Madrid club scored first through on loan Chelsea forward Alvaro Morata.

However, with just seven minute left on the clock, former Arsenal striker Lucas Perez pulled level at the Mendizoratza.

Wakaso was cautioned in the 29th minute, his seventh yellow card of the season.

Both players have been important for their clubs, with Wakaso missing only a game through suspension as Thomas Partey makes 10 La Liga appearances this season.

