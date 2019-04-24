Wakaso, Twumasi feature as Deportivo Alaves suffer defeat to Barcelona in La Liga

Ghanaian duo Mubarak Wakaso and Patrick Twumasi featured for Deportivo Alaves in their La Liga defeat to Barcelona on Tuesday night at the Mendizorrotza Stadium.

Alaves lost 2-0 to the Catalans with goals from Carles Alena and Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez.

Wakaso lasted the entire duration of the game producing some solid display in the heart of midfield.

Compatriot Patrick Twumasi climbed of the bench to replace Rodrigo Ely in the 71st minute but the El Glorisso failed to match their opponents on the pitch.

Following a goalless first half, midfielder Carles Alena, opened the scoring with a close-range finish following a sweeping attack by the visitors.

Barcelona were awarded a penalty soon after following a VAR handball review and Uruguay's Luis Suarez converted.

The win means Barcelona will be confirmed as champions on Wednesday should Atletico Madrid lose to Valencia.

Barcelona are 12 points clear of Atletico, who have five games remaining.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin