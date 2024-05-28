Walewale based Catholic Stars secure qualification to Ghana National Division One League next season

Walewale Based Second Division League side, Catholic Stars, have qualified to the National Division One League following their 1-0 win over Real Bolga United in the Upper East promotional playoffs.

The Middle League final game was held on Sunday May 26, 2024 at the Kurt Okraku Technical Center, Winkogo.

The team over the weekend were coronated for winning the League.

The Regional Football Association decorated them with a giant trophy, 30 medals and Ghc 4000 to help them prepare for the Division One League next season.

The Walewale based side kept a 100% record in their Middle League campaign as they beat Zebilla Toende United 6-1 in their opening match before beating Navrongo Mission Warriors SC 6-3 in their second match.

Catholic Stars will be playing in Ghana's second-tier league for the first time in 12 years.

Jamal Nantomah 89th minute goal was all they needed to secured the three points and qualification to next season's Division One League.

By Amadu Hamidu (Spain Borga Zaragoza)