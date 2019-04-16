Want-away Asante Kotoko ace Songne Yacouba reaches deal with Orlando Pirates- reports

Circling reports claim Asante Kotoko striker Songne Yacouba has reached a deal with South African giants Orlando Pirates.

The Buccaneers inquired about the striker's availability last week and it looks like they have taken one step ahead.

Yacouba has been on the wish-list of top African sides following his exploits in the CAF Confederation Cup with the Ghanaian side.

Zambia side Zesco United have also inquired about the availability of the 27-year-old .

The Burkina Faso international, who joined the club in January 2018 on a free transfer, has expressed his desire to leave the Porcupine Warriors.