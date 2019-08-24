Want-away forward Andre Ayew remains firmly in the plans of Swansea City boss Steve Cooper

Andre Ayew remains firmly in the plans of Swansea City manager Steve Cooper amid mounting reports linking the forward from the Liberty stadium.

The 31-year-old is enjoying a fabolous start to the season, scoring twice and providing two assists in two games for the Swans.

The future of the Ghana captain has been hugely speculated with club reported to be interested in selling him to free their account.

However, the forward has demonstrated his immense professionalism by turning out for the side despite pressure to play at the top level.

Ayew has reportedly rejected a move back to France where Bordeaux are keen on his services with Swansea supporters 'begging' him to stay.

Swansea manager Steve Cooper has revealed Ayew and Borja Baston remain firmly in his plans, adding both players are enjoying life.

"There is no update in terms of potential movement," he Cooper.

"I have said previously, we will continue to work with them boys, as with everyone else, day in day out in terms of planning and preparing for games and developing the way we want to play.

"They have had a big impact, they’re good players, they’re happy, motivated and are working hard. Long may it continue."

He added: "You can look at it both ways. With them players looking happy and motivated, you could say that would mean they’d want to carry that on with Swansea so you can look at it however you want.

"All I know is if they are playing well and scoring and assisting goals, the football club is benefiting and that's got to be a good situation."

The pair will be involved when the Swans host Birmingham at the Liberty stadium on Sunday.