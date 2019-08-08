GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 08 August 2019
Want-away Ghana striker Majeed Waris relegated to FC Porto team B
Ghana striker Majeed Waris has been demoted to FC Porto’s team B following his failed move to FC Nantes in the ongoing transfer window.

Waris excelled on a loan spell at French Ligue 1 FC Nantes last season — scoring five goals and registering three assists.

The Canaries expressed their interest in signing the Ghana international on a permanent deal but the move seemed to hit hurdle over FC Porto's €6 million asking price.

The 27-year-old, who is under contract at the Estadio do Dragao until June 2022, has been demoted to the club's second team as his agent is pushing to strike a deal for him to leave the club.

It remains to be seen whether the French outfit will fork out the aforementioned amount requested by the Dragons.

