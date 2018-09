Ghana striker Majeed Waris through his foundation has secured scholarships for two young players to study in the United States of America.

David Ohene Danquah and Daniel Asiedu are from the New Life Academy

Danquah has enrolled at Baylor School in Chattanooga, Tennessee and Asiedu is with Cate School in Carpinteria, California.

The Waris Foundation is determined to assist talented budding footballers further their education as well as refine their talents.