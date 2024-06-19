Wassa Amenfi chiefs celebrate Samartex's triumph with GHC100,000 donation and a cow

Tetrete Okuamoah Sekyim II, the overlord of the Wassa Amenfi Traditional area, along with his sub-chiefs, expressed their immense gratitude for FC Samartex's historic achievement by presenting a generous donation of GHC100,000 and a fat cow to the team.

This gesture came during a courtesy visit by the players and officials to the traditional council.

FC Samartex secured the coveted title of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League champions after a stellar season finale on Sunday, clinching the trophy with two games to spare.

They won the league with 61 points after securing 19 victories out of 34 matches.

Tetrete Okuamoah Sekyim II and his sub-chiefs not only commended the team's outstanding performance but also assured their unwavering support as FC Samartex prepares for their upcoming African campaign.

He praised the team's dedication and success, emphasising the pride they have brought to the Wassa Amenfi Traditional area. The chiefs' support reflects the strong community spirit and the importance of local pride in the team's accomplishments.

FC Samartex, now crowned champions, will proudly represent Ghana in the upcoming 2024/2025 CAF Champions League season, aiming to continue their winning streak on the continental stage.

As the team prepares for their new challenge, the support from the traditional council and the community will undoubtedly play a crucial role in their journey ahead.