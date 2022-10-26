WATCH: Andre Ayew’s trainer special appreciation video to Ghana star

Andre Ayew is undoubtedly thinking about the upcoming World Cup in Qatar, where he hopes to lead the Black Stars to the semi-finals, which is their goal.

Domestic competitions in Qatar have been suspended due to the World Cup, giving Ayew a well-deserved break before rejoining the Black Stars for the final leg of preparations.

And, while he is resting and doing personal training to stay in shape, his trainer has put together a special video that shows the Black Stars captain's classy lifestyle in Qatar.

The trainer, who goes by the Instagram handle StylinsAbsWorld, captioned the video, "God bless you for life bro." A clear message of gratitude to the Al Sadd man.

Ayew is seen in the video signing autographs and posing for photos with fans, as well as presenting a jersey to Nigerian superstar musician Davido.

Andre Ayew is heading to the World Cup as Ghana’s top scorer since 2019.