WATCH HIGHLIGHTS: Asante Kotoko held by Tamale City

Tamale City FC held Asante Kotoko to a 1-1 stalemate in their Ghana Premier League on Wednesday, January 11, 2022.

It was a barren 45 minutes of action in the first half as both side created few chances at goal.

Kotoko broke the deadlock in the 83rd minute when Issah Nyaabila scored an own goal.

The Porcupines were on the verge of earning their first win of the year till Tamale City FC restored parity in the game.

The hosts equalized three minutes after conceeding courtesy of a strike from Babamu Ibrahim to force the match to end in a 1-1 stalemate.

Asante Kotoko have not won a match since the start of the year having drawn their games with Great Olympics and Aduana Stars.

