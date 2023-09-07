VIDEO: Watch highlights of Ghana 2-1 win against Central African Republic

Ghana secured a 2-1 win at the Baba Yara Stadium thanks to a late winner by young forward Ernest Nuamah, who recently joined French giants Lyon.

Nuamah's debut goal, in particular, played a pivotal role in ensuring Ghana's place in the prestigious tournament, set to be held in Ivory Coast next year.

The match took place at the iconic Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, where Ghana has maintained an undefeated streak since the year 2000.

Despite a strong start by CAR, who opened the scoring with a goal by forward Louis Mafouta, Ghana remained resilient. West Ham's Mohammed Kudus delivered a spectacular free-kick goal, levelling the score and boosting Ghana's spirits going into halftime.

The turning point came in the second half when Nuamah, assisted by the hardworking Antoine Semenyo, secured the winning goal for Ghana.

The 2-1 victory not only sealed Ghana's AFCON qualification but also extended their impressive unbeaten run in Kumasi.

Watch highlights of the game below: