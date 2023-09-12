Watch highlights of Ghana's 3-1 win against Liberia

The Black Stars of Ghana eased past Liberia 3-1 on Tuesday evening in an international friendly game played at the Accra Sports Stadium

Building on their successful partnership from last Thursday's Africa Cup of Nations qualification match, Ernest Nuamah and Mohammed each found the back of the net, securing a convincing 3-1 victory for Ghana.

Ghana's head coach, Chris Hughton, opted for a few changes to the lineup that triumphed over the Central African Republic in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers just days earlier. Teenage sensation Nuamah earned a well-deserved spot in the starting lineup, following his impressive second-half heroics against Central Africa, where he scored the match-winning goal.

The debutants for the day included Abdul Fatawu Hamidu and Jonathan Sowah from Medeama SC, as well as Hamburger defender Stephan Ambrosius.

The Black Stars wasted no time in pressing for an early advantage, nearly breaking the deadlock a mere two minutes after kick-off. However, an exceptional save by goalkeeper Boison Wynney kept Liberia's hopes alive.

Throughout the game, Ghana maintained their dominance, effectively keeping the Liberian attack at bay, leaving them unable to register a single shot on target.

Bournemouth's star player, Antoine Semenyo, had a golden opportunity to open the scoring for the Black Stars in the 35th minute. After a dazzling run from the center, he rounded the goalkeeper but was unable to find the net.

The long-awaited breakthrough finally arrived seven minutes into the second half when Nuamah unleashed a spectacular strike, finding the back of the net and opening the scoring for Ghana.

West Ham's recent acquisition, Kudus, extended Ghana's lead by doubling the advantage with an exceptional close-range effort. He expertly beat the goalkeeper after receiving a precise pass from Nuamah.

Jordan Ayew rounded the win with the third goal of the game before Liberia got a consolation late in the game.