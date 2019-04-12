WATCH LIVE: 2019 Africa Cup of Nations draw

The draw for the Total Africa Cup of Nations 2019 is underway in Egypt.

This year's tournament is the biggest yet with 24 teams and the first to be held in Europe's summer rather than January or February.

It will take place from 21 June to 19 July.

Teams have been separated into four seeding pots based on the Fifa world rankings released on 4 April. They will then be drawn into six groups of four.

Afcon draw pots Pot 1 Pot 2 Pot 3 Pot 4 Egypt DR Congo South Africa Zimbabwe Cameroon Ghana Uganda Namibia Senegal Mali Benin Guinea-Bissau Tunisia Ivory Coast Mauritania Angola Nigeria Guinea Madagascar Tanzania Morocco Algeria Kenya Burundi

The top two teams from each group, and four best third-placed teams, go into the quarter-finals.

Below is the Live draw, enjoy.