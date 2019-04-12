GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 12 April 2019
WATCH LIVE: 2019 Africa Cup of Nations draw
Ivory Coast are the winners of the recent AFCON

The draw for the Total Africa Cup of Nations 2019 is underway in Egypt. 

This year's tournament is the biggest yet with 24 teams and the first to be held in Europe's summer rather than January or February.

It will take place from 21 June to 19 July.

Teams have been separated into four seeding pots based on the Fifa world rankings released on 4 April. They will then be drawn into six groups of four.

Afcon draw pots
Pot 1 Pot 2 Pot 3 Pot 4
Egypt DR Congo South Africa Zimbabwe
Cameroon Ghana Uganda Namibia
Senegal Mali Benin Guinea-Bissau
Tunisia Ivory Coast Mauritania Angola
Nigeria Guinea Madagascar Tanzania
Morocco Algeria Kenya Burundi

The top two teams from each group, and four best third-placed teams, go into the quarter-finals.

