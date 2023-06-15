GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 15 June 2023
WATCH LIVE: Egypt U23 Vs Ghana U23 ( Int. Friendly)

 

Watch the International friendly between Egypt's U-23 and the Black Meteors of Ghana as the two teams prepare for the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in Morocco later this month.

Below is Ghana's starting line up

Watch the game below:

