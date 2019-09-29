GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

WATCH LIVE: Etoile du Sahel vrs Asante Kotoko CAF Champions League decider

Published on: 29 September 2019
WATCH LIVE: Etoile du Sahel vrs Asante Kotoko CAF Champions League decider
Asante Kotoko line-up

Asante Kotoko are seeking qualification to the Group stage of the 2019 CAF Champions League against Tunisian side Etoile du Sahel. 

The Porcupine Warriors hold a 2-0 lead from the first leg played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

 

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments