WATCH LIVE: Etoile du Sahel vrs Asante Kotoko CAF Champions League decider

Asante Kotoko are seeking qualification to the Group stage of the 2019 CAF Champions League against Tunisian side Etoile du Sahel.
The Porcupine Warriors hold a 2-0 lead from the first leg played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.
Asante Kotoko are seeking qualification to the Group stage of the 2019 CAF Champions League against Tunisian side Etoile du Sahel.
The Porcupine Warriors hold a 2-0 lead from the first leg played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.
Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how