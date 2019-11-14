WATCH LIVE: Ghana v Mali in AFCON U23 Championship

Ghana’s Black Meteors take on Mali in their final group game of the ongoing 2019 Africa U23 Cup of Nations.

The Black Meteors drew 1-1 with Cameroon in their first game before succumbing to a late 3-2 defeat to host nation Egypt in the second match on Monday.

Coach Ibrahim Tanko and his charges need to beat their West African counterparts and hope the other result between already-qualified Egypt and Cameroon favour them in their bid to book a place in the next round of the competition.

Watch the live game below;

https://www.facebook.com/mygtvsports/videos/2194337234196728/

The Black Meteors are sitting on 3rd spot with one point while Mali are languishing at the foot of the table without any point.