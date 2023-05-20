WAFU B U-20 Girls Cup of Nations: Ghana begin with Convincing 3-0 Win Over Benin

Hosts Ghana started their WAFU B U-20 Girls Cup of Nations campaign with an impressive 3-0 win over Benin at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

The victory showcased the Black Princesses' dominance and made them early favourites to clinch the championship.

Yusif Basigi's team entered the match with confidence after their resounding 11-0 victory against Niger in Accra.

They continued their excellent form, delivering an exciting performance that thrilled the home crowd.

In the 35th minute, Mafia Nyame opened the scoring, capitalizing on Ghana's control of the game. Mary Amponsah and Stella Nyamekye added to the tally with well-taken goals, securing a convincing victory for the hosts.

With this win, Ghana now prepares to face Ivory Coast in their next match. A victory in that encounter would ensure their progression to the knockout stage of the tournament.