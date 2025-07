Asante Kotoko came from behind to beat Hearts of Oak 2-1 and win the 2025 GHALCA President’s Cup at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Hamza Issah gave Hearts the lead after a goalkeeping error, but a Konadu Yiadom own goal and a strike from Kwame Opoku turned the game in Kotoko’s favour.

The match, played in honour of President John Mahama, saw a disallowed goal, a missed penalty, and fan unrest. Kotoko have now won the President’s Cup nine times.