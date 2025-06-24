"Watch out for them"- Black Queens coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren tips 3 players to shine for Ghana at WAFCON

Black Queens head coach, Kim Lars Bjorkegren, has picked three players to watch out for from the Ghana team at the Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

The West African heavyweights are preparing for the competition in Morocco after a six-year absence.

Ghana defeated Malawi 3-1 in their first pre-WAFCON friendly with striker Doris Boaduwaa netting a hat-trick. The team will next face Benin and Nigeria before the tournament begins next month.

Speaking ahead of the competition, Bjorkegren named his hat-trick heroine as one of three players he believes will excel at the Women's AFCON. He also included former Black Princesses captain Stella Nyamekye, who plies her trade with Gatham FC in the United States as well as Bay FC's Princess Marfo.

He told CAF Online: "Definitely. Stella is already in the NWSL at just 19. Princess Marfo is 21, and Doris Boaduwaa, though slightly older, has the potential to be one of the tournament's top scorers. Watch out for them."

The Black Queens have been drawn in Group C of the tournament and will face holders South Africa, Mali and Tanzania.