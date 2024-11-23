Watch Thomas Partey's incredible strike against Nottingham Forest in Arsenal's convincing win [VIDEO]

Ghana midfielder, Thomas Partey scored from 20 yards as Arsenal recorded a 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest to return to winning ways on Saturday at the Emirates Stadium.

Bukayo Saka opened the scoring in the 15th minute, combining brilliantly with Martin Ødegaard before weaving past two defenders and unleashing a sensational strike into the top corner.

Arsenal maintained control throughout the first half, but it was Thomas Partey who stole the spotlight in the second.

Partey, who missed Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola and Niger, replaced Jorginho at the start of the second half and made a huge impact by scoring from 20 yards.

Video below:

Youngster Ethan Nwaneri added a third late on to secure the win.

The goal marked Partey’s second of the season, following his earlier strike against Aston Villa. The win ended Arsenal’s four-match winless streak and reignited their Premier League title hopes.

Partey will look to build on his impressive performance as Arsenal prepares for a crucial Champions League clash against Sporting CP on Tuesday, followed by a Premier League showdown with West Ham United on Saturday at the London Stadium.