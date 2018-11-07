WATCH VIDEO: Black Maidens and their Cameroonian counterparts promise to make impact at FIFA U-17 Women's WC

Players of the female national U-17 team, the Black Maidens and their Cameroonian counterparts have promised to make Africa proud at the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Uruguay.

The two sides, have been camping in Brazil ahead of the tournament which begins in a week time.

Cameroon beat Ghana 2-1 in a friendly on Tuesday as part of preparations for the World Cup.

The West Africans sides are the continent's only representative at the World Cup and in a short video after their friendly encounter promised to make an impact at the competition.

Ghana won bronze in the 2012 edition in Azerbaijan and are poised to go a step further.