WATCH VIDEO: Caleb Ekuban scores at both ends as Trabzonspor suffer defeat against Istanbul Basaksehir

Ghanaian forward Caleb Ekuban had a mixed match for Trabzonspor as he scored at both ends during their 4-2 loss against Istanbul Basaksehir in the Turkish Supa Liga on Sunday evening.

Trabzonspor started the game on the back foot after Irfan Kahveci connected to Arda Turan's sleek pass to put Basaksehir ahead in the 32nd minute.

The hosts were dealt further blow after Gael Clichy outwitted goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir at his near to blast home the second goal in the 42nd minutes.

Disaster struck in the 48th minutes later when the ball hit Caleb Ekuban's knee into the back of his own net but the striker quickly redeemed himself with a fantastic goal two minutes later.

Trabzonspor reduced the deficit again courtesy Yusuf Yazici's 80 minute strike but Yusuf Yazici quelled off any threats of comeback from the hosts by grabbing Basaksehir's fourth goal of the evening.

Ekuban, who has netted four goals in 13 games for the club, played full throttle while Joseph Attamah warmed the bench for Basaksehir.

