WATCH VIDEO: Daniel Opare talks about his ambitions at Royal Antwerp, reveals love for Sergio Ramos

Ghana defender Daniel Opare has revealed his ambitions with Belgian side Royal Antwerp this season.

The 28 year old, who joined the Reds in the summer has been one of their best performers this campaign.

According to Opare, his main aim is to help the club win as many games as they can.

The former Real Madrid defender also revealed his admiration for Spanish legend Sergio Ramos.

"I have a lot of ambitions. Some of them is to help the team as much as I can, more than 110%, to give more and to see the team play good this season," he said.

"It's football. I understand that sometimes you can lose, win or draw, it's part of the game but if I lose sometimes I feel very bad."

"I love Sergio Ramos when he plays, trust me. He is really focused, determined and aggressive on the pitch but in a good way."

