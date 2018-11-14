WATCH VIDEO: FIFA General Secretary Fatma Samoura celebrates with Black Maidens after victory over Uruguay

FIFA General Secretary Fatma Samoura joined Ghana's national female U-17 team to celebrate the team emphatic win over Uruguay in the opening game of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.

Ghana got their U17 Women's World Cup off to flying start on Tuesday when they defeated hosts Uruguay 5-0 thanks to a hat-trick by captain Mukarama Abdulai.

The Black Maidens displayed their title intentions and took the game by the scruff of the neck and opened the scoring in the 20th minute through Fuseina Mumuni.

Talented captain Abdulai extended Ghana's leading five minutes later but the home side stood resolute to defend the foray of attacks before the break.

However they were not to stop the Africans when Millot Pokuaa made it 3-0 on 66 minutes and 12 minutes late Abdulai further extended the lead.

The captain sealed her hat-trick in injury time to give Ghana the biggest win so far in the competition to dash the hopes of the teeming crowd supporting the home side.

