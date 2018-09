US-based Ghanaian defender Lalas Abubakar has joined a long list of celebrities and other persons for the "Supa" challenge.

Internet sensation, Supa is a rapper who's viral video of dissing another has been remade by many including Raggae-Dancehall musician Samini.

The parody videos has been trending in the last couple of days and Abubakar joined with his version of the "Supa" challenge.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW