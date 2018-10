Ghanaian midfielder Richard Boateng took time off his busy schedules at Real Oviedo to visit a school in Oviedo to interact with kids during their English class.

The midfielder was accompanied by Senegalese forward Ibrahima Balde as they spent time with the children.

Richard Boateng joined Oviedo in the summer from UD Melila and has been an integral part of the team.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW