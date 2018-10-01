WATCH VIDEO: John Antwi on target for Misr Lel Makasa in win over El Entag El Harby in Egypt on match day 9

Ghanaian forward John Antwi was on the scoresheet for Misr Lel Makasa to help them defeat El Entag El Harby 2-1 in the Egyptian Premier League.

Mohamed Adel restored parity for El Entag El Harby after Paulin Voavy had scored for Misr Lel Makasa.

The former Dreams FC goal poacher came to the party by snatching the match-winner for the home side in the 64th minute.

The narrow victory keeps Misr Lel Makasa in third place on the League table after eight matches.

The bulky forward is still making a strong case to earn a Black Stars call-up having been overlooked since he last received an invite for an international friendly against Saudi Arabia.

