WATCH VIDEO: Juventus winger Douglas Costa sent off for spitting in face of opponent

Douglas Costa put a dent on Cristiano Ronaldo’s celebration of opening his goalscoring account for Juventus when he received a red card for spitting at a Sassuolo player in Serie A match that the defending champions won 2-1.

Costa escaped with a booking for elbowing and then head-butting Sassuolo midfielder Federico Di Francesco as they tangled before the late Sassuolo goal. The Brazilian, however, was shown a red card in stoppage time after video assistant referee caught him spitting at the same player in another altercation.

Watch the video below.

Douglas Costa sputa addosso all’avversario. 2 minuti dopo che l’ha visto tutto il mondo, il Var proprio non può esimersi.

Roba da minimo 3 giornate.

