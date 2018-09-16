GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

WATCH VIDEO: Juventus winger Douglas Costa sent off for spitting in face of opponent

Published on: 16 September 2018
WATCH VIDEO: Juventus winger Douglas Costa sent off for spitting in face of opponent

Douglas Costa put a dent on Cristiano Ronaldo’s celebration of opening his goalscoring account for Juventus when he received a red card for spitting at a Sassuolo player in Serie A match that the defending champions won 2-1.

Costa escaped with a booking for elbowing and then head-butting Sassuolo midfielder Federico Di Francesco as they tangled before the late Sassuolo goal. The Brazilian, however, was shown a red card in stoppage time after video assistant referee caught him spitting at the same player in another altercation.

Watch the video below. 

 

?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 16, 2018

 

Comments

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations