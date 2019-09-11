WATCH VIDEO: Raphael Dwamena's goal for Real Zaragoza against AD Alcoron

Ghana forward Raphael Dwamena opened his league goal account for Real Zaragoza as they walloped AD Alcorcon 3-0 at the Estadio Municipal de Santo Domingo in the Spanish Segunda Division on Sunday.

The on-loan Levante forward beautiful lobbed the ball over the Alcoron goalkeeper to give his side the initiative in the 12 minute.

The visitors extended their advantage in the dying embers of the first half through Luis Javier Suárez Charris before Carlos Vigaray sealed the win on the 90th minute of the game.

Dwamena played full throttle of action for the victors.

He has made four appearances for Real Zaragoza since joining them on loan from Levante UD this summer.

Watch video below: