Ghanaian midfielder Jeffrey Schlup was on target for Crystal Palace in their final pre-season game ahead of the upcoming season.

At the conclusion of the Eagles' preparations, they faced French powerhouse Olympique Lyonnais and the dynamic midfielder put the finishing touches on the team's preparation for the next campaign.

Before halftime, Schlupp scored with a powerful header off of a cross from Eberechi Eze.

Osdonne Edouard capitalized on a bad clearance to give the Eagles a two-goal advantage after the break.

Jordan Ayew, a fellow countryman, also participated in the game and is anticipated to be just as important in the forthcoming campaign.

Since joining Palace for £12 million in January 2017 from Leicester City, Schlupp has made close to 200 appearances and scored 16 goals. He has demonstrated his abilities in a variety of positions, including left-back, left-wing, and more recently, center midfield.

