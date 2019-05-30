Watford striker Michael Folivi rallies support for Black Stars ahead of AFCON

Watford striker Michael Folivi is calling on Ghanaians to support the Black Stars ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in Egypt.

The English-born Ghanaian striker in an interview with Oman FM wished the team well as Ghana looks to break it 37 years wait of not winning the title.

"Just been a footballer myself, looking around and seeing the fans going crazy that is where it starts from. As long as everyone is in good spirit and behind them with confidence, and people see they are behind them we go on from there".

“I entreat everybody to get behind the players, get positive, keep giving them encouragement and we go together to win the trophy", he added.

The 21-year old also expressed his desire to play for the national U-23 side the Black Meteors of Ghana in the future when given the chance.

Folivi who was on loan at League One side AFC Wimbledon for the 2018-19 season played 10 matches and scored two goals.