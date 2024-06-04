Wayne Rooney backs Kobbie Mainoo for England Euro 2024 spot

Former Manchester United star and Plymouth Argyle boss Wayne Rooney has expressed his support for teenage sensation Kobbie Mainoo ahead of Trent Alexander-Arnold in contention for England's midfield during Euro 2024.

Amid growing discussion surrounding the possibility of the versatile Liverpool full-back featuring in midfield rather than defence, Rooney clarified his preference in a recent interview on The Overlap

When asked if he would choose Alexander-Arnold over Manchester United prospect Mainoo, who was born in Greater Manchester to Ghanaian parents, Rooney confidently stated: "No. I have watched Trent play in midfield a few times and I think you lose a lot of his qualities. His delivery is obviously incredible and of course, he can pick passes from midfield, but I think he has to fight it out [with Walker for the right-back spot].

"I know Kyle is the best right-back in the world at the minute but I think midfield is such an important position. I would play Mainoo before Trent in midfield, 100%.

"It's not that Trent can't play there, we saw him do it recently against Everton and some of the passes he was hitting were unbelievable.

"It's probably only Becks [David Beckham] who beats him in that area. But I think to play in midfield, you need that discipline, especially when you come up against the bigger teams, and he might get found out a little bit."