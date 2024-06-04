GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Wayne Rooney backs Kobbie Mainoo for England Euro 2024 spot

Published on: 04 June 2024
Kobbie Mainoo

Former Manchester United star and Plymouth Argyle boss Wayne Rooney has expressed his support for teenage sensation Kobbie Mainoo ahead of Trent Alexander-Arnold in contention for England's midfield during Euro 2024.

Amid growing discussion surrounding the possibility of the versatile Liverpool full-back featuring in midfield rather than defence, Rooney clarified his preference in a recent interview on The Overlap

When asked if he would choose Alexander-Arnold over Manchester United prospect Mainoo, who was born in Greater Manchester to Ghanaian parents, Rooney confidently stated: "No. I have watched Trent play in midfield a few times and I think you lose a lot of his qualities. His delivery is obviously incredible and of course, he can pick passes from midfield, but I think he has to fight it out [with Walker for the right-back spot].

"I know Kyle is the best right-back in the world at the minute but I think midfield is such an important position. I would play Mainoo before Trent in midfield, 100%.

"It's not that Trent can't play there, we saw him do it recently against Everton and some of the passes he was hitting were unbelievable.

"It's probably only Becks [David Beckham] who beats him in that area. But I think to play in midfield, you need that discipline, especially when you come up against the bigger teams, and he might get found out a little bit."

 

