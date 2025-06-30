'We aim to integrate youth players into Hearts of Oak first team' – Didi Dramani

Newly appointed Hearts of Oak head coach, Mas-Ud Didi Dramani, has emphasised his commitment to youth development, declaring that one of his core goals is to create a pathway for young talent to transition into the senior team.

He made the remarks during his official unveiling on Monday, June 30, at the club’s secretariat in Accra.

The former Asante Kotoko boss, who guided the Porcupine Warriors to back-to-back league titles before departing in 2013, has signed a two-year deal with the Phobians.

His immediate task will be to prepare the team for the 2025 President’s Cup clash against his former side, Kotoko, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Dramani outlined a vision of continuity, structure, and collective effort, stressing that integrating academy prospects into the first team would be key to the club’s long-term growth.

“Our goal is to establish vertical integration of youth players into the senior team,” he stated.

“I cannot do this work alone. I need others to come on board so we can collectively move Hearts of Oak into the next phase of its development.”

Prior to this appointment, Dramani served as Head of Football at the Right to Dream Academy.

Hearts ended the 2024/25 campaign without silverware, finishing fourth in the Ghana Premier League and exiting the MTN FA Cup at the round of 16.