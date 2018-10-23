"We ain't underrating any team or respecting any team on the field of play"- Black Queens midfielder Priscilla Okyere

Black Queens midfielder Priscilla Okyere says they won't under rate or respect any of their group opponents at the Africa Women's Cup of Nations next month.

The midfielder reacted to the AWCON draw confidently on Social Media insisting the the Black Queens are in the competition to host and win it.

She posted on Twitter,"No team is big No team is small We ain't under rating any team or respecting any team on the field of play # YESWECAN # HOSTANDWIN,"

Ghana have been draw in group A with North African giants Algeria, Mali and Cameroon.

The Black Queens have never won the competition before but were close on three occasions losing in the finals to Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Nigeria who are defending champions return to the competition as favourites and have been drawn in group B with Kenya, Zambia and South Africa.

The final three teams of the competition qualify for the World Cup in France next year.

