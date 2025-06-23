"We are a strong underdog"- Black Queens coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren reveals ahead of WAFCON

Black Queens coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren has rejected claims Ghana are one of the favourites to win the Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The tournament which begin next month will see Ghana make a return to the big stage after a six-year absence.

The three-time finalist are yet to win the competition despite holding a rich women's football history on the continent.

Ahead of the tournament, Bjorkegren, who assumed his role in 2025 believes Ghana will present their opponents a good fight but refutes claims of being favourites.

"Ghana hasn't won the title, and the last final was in 2006. So we're not among the favourites. But I believe we can be a strong underdog. If we stick to the game plan and have a good day, we can beat any team," he told CAF Online.

Accoring to Bjorkegren, the team needs to improve tactically before the tournament begins on July 5, 2025.

"We still have work to do, both on and off the pitch. Tactically, we need to be more organised, and fitness levels must improve. One of our long-term goals is to get our top players competing in stronger leagues. We’ve had very limited training sessions so far, but with every camp, we grow stronger," he added.

Ghana have been drawn in Group C alongside holders South Africa, Tanzania and Mali.