'We are actively assisting police to bring those responsible to justice' – Nsoatreman on Kotoko fan’s death

Ghana Premier League club Nsoatreman FC have confirmed that they are cooperating with the Ghana Police Service in investigating the tragic death of Asante Kotoko supporter Nana Pooley.

Pooley was fatally stabbed on February 2 at Nsoatreman’s Nana Kromansah Park during a Ghana Premier League match between the two clubs.

The incident has led to the arrest of several Nsoatreman officials, including club owner Ignatius Baffour Awuah, who is currently facing prosecution.

Following reports of tension between the two clubs, Kotoko’s Communications Director, Samuel Sarfo Duku, stated that the club holds no animosity toward Nsoatreman.

He also mentioned that Kotoko has yet to receive any official communication from Nsoatreman regarding Pooley’s passing.

In response, Nsoatreman released a statement on Monday expressing condolences to Kotoko and Pooley’s family while reaffirming their commitment to aiding the police in the investigation.

“It is important to state on record that since the incident, management has been actively assisting the police in investigating the circumstances surrounding the death and ensuring that those responsible are brought to justice,” the statement read.

Nsoatreman urged for patience as authorities work toward identifying the culprits and delivering justice.