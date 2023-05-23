We are all frustrated and disappointed - Hearts of Oak's Gladson Awako after heavy defeat to Medeama

Hearts of Oak midfielder Gladson Awako has expressed his dissatisfaction and unhappiness over his team's crushing loss at home to Medeama SC in the Ghana Premier League.

At the Accra Sports Stadium, The Yellow and Mauve defeated Premier League heavyweights to surpass Aduana and take the league lead on Sunday

The Tarkwa-based team defeated the Phobians with a decisive 5-1 victory to take the lead in the standings after 31 games.

Derrick Fordjour gave Medeama the lead in the 17th minute, but Salifu Ibrahim's penalty kick for the Phobians equalized the score after 31 minutes.

The visitors added two more goals through Vincent Atinga and Jonathan Sowah to end the first half with a 3-1 scoreline.

After the break, Jonathan Sowah and Kwesi Donsu both scored goals to secure a 5-1 victory.

Awako, a substitute player in the encounter, aired his disappointment on social media after the defeat.

“No excuses as we’re all frustrated and disappointed with the result yesterday. We shall continue to push ourselves to restore the love and trust you have for us and the team especially” he tweeted.

With 45 points, the Phobians are ranked seventh in the league, 8 points behind new leaders Medeama. They will play Legon Cities in their next game.