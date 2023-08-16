"We are already looking for land to start the building of a stadium"- Togbe Afede XIV

Board Chairman of Hearts of Oak, Togbe Afede XIV, has revealed plans of building a 25,000 capacity stadium for the club.

Following the recent development of infrastructure at the club, the Phobians are looking at adding a stadium to the Pobiman facility.

According to Togbe Afede XIV, the leadership of the club are already in search of a good location for the commence of the stadium project.

“After the Pobiman is done, the only thing we don’t have is a big stadium,” he said.

“CAF requires a minimum 25,000 capacity stadium. After all this, that is what we want to do. I can assure you that the board, as visionary and future-oriented as it is, has already started looking for land for that stadium.

“We are ticking all the boxes but it is not easy.”

The former African champions have started preparations ahead of the new season, with hopes of wrestling back the title they won two seasons ago.

Hearts of Oak will begin their campaign with a trip to Tamale to face Real Tamale United.