'We are aware of the the quality of Remo Stars' - Medeama's Patrick Akoto ahead of CAF Champions League clash

The communications director for Medeama SC Patrick Akoto, believes his team have prepared well and are aware of the strengths of Nigerian club Remo Stars, their opponents in the CAF Champions League.

The champions of the Ghana Premier League will engage their fellow debutants in the CAF Champions League on Sunday, August 20, in the first leg of their preliminary round matchup.

In an interview with Nigeriasoccernet.com ahead of the much-anticipated clash, Akoto made it known that Medeama SC had done the necessary checks and know the advantages of the Nigerian club.

He added that his team is preparing regardless to earn the desired results.

"Well, we've been preparing. We know the enormity of the task ahead, playing against one of the promising teams of the African continent Remo Stars FC. We are very much aware of their quality, we are very much aware of their professional etiquette, we are very much aware of the investment that has been made in the club and so we are preparing assiduously here back home in Ghana," Patrick said.

"We've been engaging in a series of low-key friendly matches to fine-tune our preparation for the game. The coach has been trimming the rough edges of the team ahead of the clash on Sunday. So Preparations are on top-notch, the players are getting ready, the esprit de corps in the team has improved tremendously," he added.

Medeama however are aiming to ride on their experience in the CAF Confederation Cup having played in 2014 and 2016 while impressing in the latter by beating South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns to reach the group Stage.

The game will kick off at exactly 5 pm with the second leg expected to take place the following week.