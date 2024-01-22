"We are aware of what happened two years ago"- Chris Hughton hopes to avoid early AFCON exit

Ghana coach Chris Hughton believes the Black Stars will not repeat the mistakes from two years ago which led to the team's early Africa Cup of Nations exit.

The Black Stars shockingly lost to Comoros in their final group game when they needed only a point to progress to the knockout stages.

Although Hughton was not the coach of the Black Stars in Cameroon two years ago, he played a technical advisor role for the team.

According to the ex-Brighton and Hive Albion manager, the events from the tournament two years ago will serve as a reminder for their crucial game against Mozambique on Monday.

"With regards to what happened two years ago, some players are here, some are not. Players get used to in their careers bouncing back from defeats and try to put what is in the past in the past," he said at the pre-match presser.

"When you concentrate on what happened in the past, you will let it affect your preparations. We appreciate the past but we are only thinking of what is ahead, which will be a tough match," he added.