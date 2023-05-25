"We are building a strong Ghana U20 team"- Randy Abbey opens up on Black Satellites preparations

Management committee chairman of the Black Satellites, Randy Abbey has disclosed that the technical team is building a team capable of competing at international tournaments.

The Ghana U20 team failed to qualify for the AFCON U20 and went on to miss the FIFA U20 World Cup currently ongoing in Argentina.

The Black Satellites have been recalled to camp as coach Samuel Boadu continues the rebuilding of his team.

“I think the team is at the preparatory stage and the technical team started working on this team less than three months ago," he told Citi Sports.

“It is still work in progress and this will be considered as perhaps the first phase of building a formidable under-20 squad.”

“The coaches have done a lot of monitoring this season, in the premier league, the division one, and division two as well and the aim is to continue giving some players the opportunity."

The Black Satellites will be involved in the WAFU U20 Championship as the first step to qualifying for the Africa Youth championship.

“And so it is a process that will continue until the WAFU competition kicks off which will serve as qualifiers for the AFCON,” continued Mr Abbey.

“I think that we have started quite early, I think that so far, we are on course. I am hoping that, by the time we get to the competitive stage, we would have been able to build a good squad.

“There are more players we are looking at, the opportunity to come around and showcase their quota to the Head Coach.”

“Like I said, earlier on, this is the preparatory stage, and we hope that we will be able to continue and by the time the need arises we would be able to present a formidable squad.”