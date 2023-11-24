"We are champions of Ghana and we will prove that against Al Ahly"- Medeama Comms Director Patrick Akoto

Medeama SC spokesperson, Patrick Akoto believes the Ghanaian champions have what it takes to battle it out with Africa's most successful club, Al Ahly.

The Mauve and Yellow open their CAF Champions League group stage campaign with a tough game in Egypt on Saturday.

“Of course, facing Al AHly will be very difficult, because it will be against the most successful and best club in Africa. It is a real honor to play against Al-Ahly and an opportunity for us to showcase our team in front of the good people of Egypt and the rest of the African continent and the world," he told Al Gomhor.

Medeama SC are unfazed by the pedigree of their opponents and are ready to match them boot-for-boot.

“We will play a great match against Al-Ahly, even though they are the first team nominated to win the title, but we are also the champions of Ghana, and we will need to prove that on Saturday," added Akoto.

Medeama reached the group stage after eliminating Remo Stars and AC Horoya of Nigeria and Guinea respectively.

The Tarkwa-based club are in Group D alongside Algeria's CD Belouizdad, Al Ahly and Young Africans of Tanzania.