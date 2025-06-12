“We are coming like a lion” - Berekum Chelsea forward Mezack Afriyie fires warning ahead of next GPL season

Berekum Chelsea forward Mezack Afriyie has issued a stern warning heading into the next Ghana Premier League campaign.

The Bibires finished the 2024/25 Premier League campaign on the 12th position, accumulating 44 points after 34 matches.

Having missed out on the Ghanaian top-flight title in the recently concluded season, the talented attacker has set sights on making a meaningful impact next season.

“Truth be told, we are not satisfied finishing the league season on 12th position. We don’t deserve that position but it has happened. Our performance did not reflect our position on the table. We want to let the world know that we are coming like a lion next season” he said.

The 21-year-old endured a torrid campaign with Berekum Chelsea in the just ended Ghana Premier League season. He made 27 appearances for the Bibires, scoring just two goals and making an assist across the period.

Since winning the Ghana Premier League back in 2011, Berekum Chelsea have struggled to annex the title for the second time in their history.

Meanwhile, Bibiani Goldstars emerged as champions of the 2024/25 Premier League season after a stellar campaign.