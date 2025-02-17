We are concerned about the wellbeing of referees - RAG Chairman George Saija

The Referees Association of Ghana (RAG) has expressed deep concern over the safety and health of match officials following a disturbing incident during a Division One League match between Elmina Sharks FC and Swedru All Blacks FC at the Ndoum Sports Stadium.

During the game, referee Eso Doh Morrison was assaulted by players and officials after awarding a penalty to Elmina Sharks FC. The attack left Morrison with injuries, prompting immediate medical attention.

In response to the incident, RAG Chairman George Saija emphasized the association's commitment to the welfare of referees. Saija further suggested that if the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is unable to provide adequate security measures, they should consider suspending matches, similar to the suspension of the Premier League.

"We are more concerned about the health of our referees and apart from that their safety. That is if the GFA know clearly they can't get security to tighten the issues then they should better suspend it like they have done to the Premier. Then they should take their time ," he told Peace FM as monitored by Ghanasoccernet.com

The GFA Disciplinary Committee has charged those involved in the assault.