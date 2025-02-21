We are confident in our abilities - Black Queens goalkeeper Cynthia Konlan ahead of Morocco friendly tie

Black Queens goalkeeper Cynthia Konlan has expressed confidence ahead of their friendly match against Morocco later today.

Ghana’s senior women’s national team will face the Atlas Lionesses at the PÃ¨re JÃ©go Stadium in Casablanca, with kick-off set for 17:00 GMT.

Speaking ahead of the match, Konlan emphasized the team’s readiness and belief in their abilities.

"We're confident in our abilities and believe we have an advantage over Morocco," she told the Ghana FA website.

"They might be relying on outdated information about our playing style, which could work in our favour.

"We're ready to take them by surprise and make the most of this opportunity," she added.

Following this encounter, the Black Queens will take on AS FAR Rabat in another test match three days later.

These fixtures are part of the team’s preparations for the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) scheduled for later this year.