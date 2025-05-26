We are confident of achieving our goals - GFA boss Kurt Okraku assures

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, remains optimistic about his administration's ability to achieve its set objectives despite facing several hurdles along the way.

Now in his second term, Okraku took over the reins in 2019 following the tenure of the Normalisation Committee.

Reflecting on his journey so far, the CAF second Vice President acknowledged the difficulties encountered but emphasized that meaningful progress requires patience and unity.

“We knew that it would take time,” he told Ghana FA media.

“We also knew that to arrive at this destination [goals], we will have highs and lows. We also knew that we would need every stakeholder to stay together, to work together to arrive at our destination.

“We are very steadfast in our belief that we will indeed arrive at the said destination," he added.

Under his leadership, the GFA has chalked up some notable achievements. These include Ghana’s triumph at the 2021 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations, the Black Queens' qualification for the upcoming Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), and the Black Stars’ qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

However, the journey has not been without setbacks. The Black Stars suffered consecutive group-stage exits at recent Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, and the Ghana Premier League continues to struggle with low match attendance.

Despite these challenges, Okraku remains confident that with continued teamwork and dedication, Ghana football is on the right path to long-term success.